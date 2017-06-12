Time is running out for holidayers as...

Time is running out for holidayers as seats on flights and rooms in hotels are filling up fast

Muscat: Oman's Great Eid Getaway has begun, say travel agents, as demand soars for flights, hotels and last minute holidays after official dates were announced. The nine-day Eid break may be the perfect time for a holiday, but you'll need to be fast to get away from it all at such short notice.

Chicago, IL

