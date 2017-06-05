The title of the seminar is - The Legislative Cycle of the Draft Laws in the Sultanate'.
Muscat: To enrich the knowledge of lawyers and law professionals, the Omani Lawyers Association hosted yesterday evening Dr. Khalid Salim Al Saeedi, Secretary General of State Council. The title of the seminar is 'The Legislative Cycle of the Draft Laws in the Sultanate'.
