The signing of the Memorandum of Unde...

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the National Program for Decent Work Photo - ONA

Muscat: Oman has signed an agreement with the International Labour Organisation over a National Programme for Work, officials announced. The Sultanate of Oman, represented by three ministerial agencies, including the Ministry of Manpower, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the General Union of Oman, signed an agreement with the ILO in Geneva to extend a Memorandum of Understanding .

Chicago, IL

