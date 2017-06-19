The Royal Oman Police has issued an a...

The Royal Oman Police has issued an announcement of a road closure in parts of Muscat.

Muscat: A two day road closure in the Ministries District will take effect starting Friday, officials announced. The Royal Oman Police has issued an announcement of a road closure in the Ministries District and Shatti Al Qurum Area.

Chicago, IL

