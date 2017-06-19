The Khareef season is expected to con...

The Khareef season is expected to continue until September 21.

Muscat: Thousands of tourists are expected to flock to the country's southern region in Dhofar as the Khareef season will begin on June 21, the authorities announced on Tuesday. The Khareef season is expected to continue until September 21. Sheikh Salim bin Ofait Al Shanfri, head of the Dhofar Municipality and head of the organising committee of the Salalah Tourism Festival, said all preparations for the Salalah Tourism Festival from June 30 to August 31 are complete.

