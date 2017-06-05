Tender for construction of primary substation for Mall of Oman floated
Muscat: A tender for consultancy services for design and construction supervision services for a primary substation for Mall of Oman has been floated by Muscat Electricity Distribution Company . The last date of buying the tender is June 15 and the last date of submission is July 4, 2017, according to MEDC.
