Team Spirit High as Ooredoo Goodwill Ambassadors Head South

The team spirit was high on the road south as the Ooredoo Goodwill Journey Convoy progressed to A'Sharqiyah Governorate where they played beach football with a number of youth on the shore of Sur and provided them with sports supplies. In addition to Sur, the care provided by the convoy reached the Omani Women's Association in Al Kamil wa Al Wafi where the ambassadors sent IT equipment including laptops in addition to sports equipment for the establishment of a gymnasium .The newly equipped Ooredoo supported gym will spread awareness on the importance of sports in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

