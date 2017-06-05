Sultan's School donates OMR12,150 to Oman Down Syndrome Association

Muscat: The Sultan's School donated a cheque of OMR12,150 to the representatives of the Oman Down Syndrome Association at the flag ceremony on Sunday. The money raised by both local and international artists, and art lovers through the Sultan's School 6th art auction will be used to provide extra support for children who are affected by Down Syndrome, allowing them access to specialist education and help with speech, occupational health and physiotherapy.

