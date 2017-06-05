Sukuk from Meethaq receives overwhelming response

Muscat: A maiden Sukuk issue from Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, has evoked an overwhelming response. The maiden OMR25 million issuance, which is part of a larger OMR100 million Sukuk programme for retail and institutional investors, was heavily oversubscribed and is awaiting regulatory approvals for exercising the green shoe option and allocation to investors, according to a bank release.

