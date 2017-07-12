Some roads closed in Muscat for two days

Some roads closed in Muscat for two days

Yesterday

Muscat: A two-day road closure in the Ministries District will take effect starting Friday, June 30th, officials announced. The Royal Oman Police has issued an announcement of a road closure in the Ministries District and Shatti Al Qurum Area.

Chicago, IL

