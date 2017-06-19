Some parts of Dhofar may experience l...

Some parts of Dhofar may experience light drizzle from today.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Some parts of Dhofar may experience light drizzle from today, according to experts at the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center, which monitors weather conditions in Oman. Speaking to Times of Oman, an official said Dhofar governorate should receive light rainfall starting from today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,157 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC