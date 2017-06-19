Some parts of Dhofar may experience light drizzle from today.
Muscat: Some parts of Dhofar may experience light drizzle from today, according to experts at the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center, which monitors weather conditions in Oman. Speaking to Times of Oman, an official said Dhofar governorate should receive light rainfall starting from today.
