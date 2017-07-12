Several cars were seized by police fr...

Several cars were seized by police from various parts of the country, in the past week.

Muscat: Nineteen cars that were modified for drifting have been seized by the Royal Oman Police in North Batinah, officials announced Monday evening. The ROP has cited continuous efforts to reduce drifting in the Sultanate as part of their campaign.

Chicago, IL

