Saudi, Most Gulf Arabs Start Eid Al-Fitr on Sunday

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, and most other Gulf Arab states will celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr feast on Sunday to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, regional media said on Saturday. Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will also start the holiday on Sunday, media reports said.

Chicago, IL

