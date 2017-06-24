Saudi, Most Gulf Arabs Start Eid Al-Fitr on Sunday
Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, and most other Gulf Arab states will celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr feast on Sunday to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, regional media said on Saturday. Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will also start the holiday on Sunday, media reports said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC