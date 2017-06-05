Saudi foreign minister holds talks in Oman amid regional dispute

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister flew to Muscat on Thursday to hold talks with Omani officials, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported, as tensions rose between Qatar and other Arab powers locked in a diplomatic crisis. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates , Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their arch-adversary Iran - charges Qatar calls baseless.

