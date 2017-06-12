Royal Oman Police launches e-Visa ser...

Royal Oman Police launches e-Visa services

Muscat: A new online e-Visa system unveiled by the Royal Oman Police in the presence of His Excellency Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, should make visiting Oman much easier. The new simplified online system is designed to make it easier for hotels and some tour operators to book travel visas for guests arriving in Oman.

