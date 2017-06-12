ROP asks that anyone who knows the in...

ROP asks that anyone who knows the individual should contact the Police Station.

Muscat: An Omani senior citizen was found in Ruwi, and officials have asked for anyone who knows him to come forward. The Royal Oman Police reported that the senior citizen was found near the Sultan Qaboos Mosque in Ruwi.

Chicago, IL

