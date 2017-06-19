Representational image.

Thursday Jun 22

Muscat: A warning has been issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to citizens and residents travelling abroad for organ transplants. The ministry has warned that Omani citizens and residents should be careful with regards to organ transplant surgeries abroad.

Chicago, IL

