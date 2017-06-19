Reem Al Alawi to represent Omani young researchers in Lindau Nobel Laureates meeting
Muscat: Young Omani researchers will be represented at the 67th meeting of the Lindau Nobel Laureates in Germany Reem bint Abdullah Al Alawiyah. The PhD student at Sultan Qaboos University has been nominated for the purpose by The Research Council .
