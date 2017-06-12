Qataris for Umrah will be ferried by Oman Air
Muscat: National carrier Oman Air will ferry Qatari citizens who are now planning to go to Jeddah for Umrah, the airline said on Tuesday. "As per instructions of the concerned authorities, citizens of Qatar are now allowed to travel on Oman Air from Doha to Jeddah for Umrah.
