Progress in Oman's tourism sector initiatives discussed
The meeting was held under the chair of Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrzi, Minister of Tourism and attended by the execution and follow up support unit team to follow up the latest initiatives of the National Programme to promote economic diversification. -ONA The meeting was held under the chair of Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrzi, Minister of Tourism and attended by the execution and follow up support unit team to follow up the latest initiatives of the National Programme to promote economic diversification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC