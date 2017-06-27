PICTURES: Oman takes delivery of its ...

PICTURES: Oman takes delivery of its first Typhoons

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Flight Global

Oman's first pair of Eurofighter Typhoons has arrived in the country, with the nation's air force staging a welcoming ceremony at its Adam air base on 21 June. The aircraft arrived following a ferry flight from BAE Systems' Warton final assembly site, having left the UK on 19 June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC