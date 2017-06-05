Petrofac signs long-term framework wi...

Petrofac signs long-term framework with Petroleum Development Oman

Petrofac announced on Thursday that it secured a long-term framework agreement with Petroleum Development Oman for the provision of engineering, procurement and construction management support services for major oil and gas projects. The FTSE 250 company said the agreement, which was for ten years with an additional five-year option, built upon a three-year programme of EP+Cm support contract delivery Petrofac had already undertaken on behalf of PDO.

