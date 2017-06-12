People should avoid overspending duri...

People should avoid overspending during Eid as they will get next salary after 40 days at least

Muscat: Workers who receive salaries early thanks to Eid have been warned to follow a budget as they'll have to wait for 40 days until their next pay day. The Ministry of Manpower has ordered that all private sector employees in Oman be paid by June 20 at the latest, so that people can enjoy Eid celebrations with their families.

