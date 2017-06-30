PDO to fund DNA research lab, more so...

PDO to fund DNA research lab, more social projects in Oman

Muscat: A project to establish a National Laboratory in DNA studies has been announced by PDO and The Research Council. Petroleum Development Oman is backing The Research Council with aims of increasing the country's capabilities in DNA analysis.

Chicago, IL

