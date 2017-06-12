PDO staff raise OMR192,000 for Yemen ...

PDO staff raise OMR192,000 for Yemen crisis

Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: More than 1,900 employees of Petroleum Development Oman have contributed from their salaries to helpn alleviate the suffering of Yemeni citizens. PDO is working with Oman Charitable Organization which is under the financial supervision of the government, to ensure that the money for humanitarian aid is effectively spent.

Chicago, IL

