Ooredoo Celebrates the Start of the 13th Goodwill Journey at Muscat Grand Mall
Enthusiastic crowds of well-wishers were at Muscat Grand Mall to celebrate the start of the thirteenth Ooredoo Goodwill Journey, cheering on the convoy of volunteers from the Ooredoo team as they set off on the much-loved annual nationwide voyage. Heading first to Al Awabi, the mission of care and compassion will encompass Shinas, Khasab, Buraimi, Ibri and Bahla in its first busy week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC