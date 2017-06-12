Ooredoo Celebrates the Start of the 1...

Ooredoo Celebrates the Start of the 13th Goodwill Journey at Muscat Grand Mall

Enthusiastic crowds of well-wishers were at Muscat Grand Mall to celebrate the start of the thirteenth Ooredoo Goodwill Journey, cheering on the convoy of volunteers from the Ooredoo team as they set off on the much-loved annual nationwide voyage. Heading first to Al Awabi, the mission of care and compassion will encompass Shinas, Khasab, Buraimi, Ibri and Bahla in its first busy week.

Chicago, IL

