Omran signs $1 billion Mina Sultan Qaboos waterfront deal

Muscat: Tourism development body Omran and UAE-based DAMAC have announced a development partnership to renovate the historic Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront, to redevelop the historic port into a $1 billion major integrated tourism and lifestyle destination in Muscat. Oman Tourism Development Company have partnered with Dubai-based DAMAC International for the redevelopment of the historic port.

