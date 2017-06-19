Omran signs $1 billion Mina Sultan Qa...

Omran signs $1 billion Mina Sultan Qaboos waterfront deal

Times of Oman

Muscat: Tourism development body Omran and UAE-based DAMAC have announced a development partnership to renovate the historic Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront, to redevelop the historic port into a $1 billion major integrated tourism and lifestyle destination in Muscat. Oman Tourism Development Company have partnered with Dubai-based DAMAC International for the redevelopment of the historic port.

Chicago, IL

