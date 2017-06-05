Omantel is working in collaboration w...

Omantel is working in collaboration with leading airports to ensure...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Times of Oman

Airports in Oman are connected to each other by a standardised network of fixed mobile telecommunications services, broadband internet services, and fiber optics provided by Omantel. File Photo Airports in Oman are connected to each other by a standardised network of fixed mobile telecommunications services, broadband internet services, and fiber optics provided by Omantel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC