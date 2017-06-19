Omantel extends support to Salalah tourism festival
Oman operator Omantel has announced its participation and sponsorship of the Salalah Tourism Festival to be held from 30 June to 31 August. The Salalah Festival is an annual fixture in Oman's calendar of events and traditionally attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Dhofar governorate to enjoy the khareef season.
