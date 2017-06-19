Oman's Ministry of Tourism wins prest...

Oman's Ministry of Tourism wins prestigious award in France

Yesterday Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Oman's Ministry of Tourism's international office in France won the prestigious 'Victoires du Tourisme' award, after it was voted the best tourism office in France. Readers of French travel magazine 'Le Quotidien du Tourisme' vote for the best business enterprises, travel agencies and tourism professionals operating in France.

Chicago, IL

