Oman's gross electricity production u...

Oman's gross electricity production up 5.7%

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times of Oman

Gross production in Muscat fell by 53 per cent to 511.7 GW, while in Dhofar, production rose 4 per cent to 731.7 GW. - Times file picture Gross production in Muscat fell by 53 per cent to 511.7 GW, while in Dhofar, production rose 4 per cent to 731.7 GW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,849,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC