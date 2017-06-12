Oman's gross electricity production up 5.7%

Gross production in Muscat fell by 53 per cent to 511.7 GW, while in Dhofar, production rose 4 per cent to 731.7 GW. - Times file picture Gross production in Muscat fell by 53 per cent to 511.7 GW, while in Dhofar, production rose 4 per cent to 731.7 GW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.