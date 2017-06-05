Oman's foreign ministry has condemned...

Oman's foreign ministry has condemned the attack and sent condolences to the family of victims

Muscat: Omani students in London have spoken of their fears after the latest terror attack but say the UK's capital city will bounce back. That sentiment was echoed by travel agents in Oman who say it's business as usual for Omanis heading to London in spite of a third terror attack in the UK since March.

