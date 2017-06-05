Oman's Foreign Minister hopes stabili...

Oman's Foreign Minister hopes stability can be achieved for Gulf citizens

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: His Excellency Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, has affirmed the Sultanate's support for His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and his efforts to remove tension with GCC relations, and move towards security and stability in the region. His Excellency Yusuf bin Alawi said that the efforts of His Highness the Emir of Kuwait puts the interests of Gulf citizens as the topmost priority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,518 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC