Oman's Foreign Minister hopes stability can be achieved for Gulf citizens
Muscat: His Excellency Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, has affirmed the Sultanate's support for His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and his efforts to remove tension with GCC relations, and move towards security and stability in the region. His Excellency Yusuf bin Alawi said that the efforts of His Highness the Emir of Kuwait puts the interests of Gulf citizens as the topmost priority.
