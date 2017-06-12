Omani non-government organisation see...

Omani non-government organisation seeks donations for Kenyan orphans to celebrate Eid

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

International Volunteers aims to inspire Omani youth to volunteer in order to reach out to impoverished people around the world and was formed in 2012. International Volunteers aims to inspire Omani youth to volunteer in order to reach out to impoverished people around the world and was formed in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC