Omani Master's student wins top honour from Australian university

Muscat: An Omani Master's student received a top prize from an Australian university for her laboratory expertise, officials announced. Turkiya Mahmoud Al Balushi, a Master's student in Radiopharmacology at Macquarie University, received the Anchor Resources Excellence in Laboratory Prize at the university.

Chicago, IL

