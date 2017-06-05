Oman weather: Sultanate better prepared to tackle cyclones
Muscat: Ten years on from the devastation caused by Cyclone Gonu, Oman is much better prepared for such a large-scale disaster, according to experts at Sultan Qaboos University. Gonu, which remains Oman's largest environmental disaster, struck the nation on June 6, 2007, and resulted in the deaths of 49 people, causing some OMR 1.6 billion in damages, as it tore through the country, destroying roads and disrupting power and water supplies to large parts of the country, in addition to extensive flooding of low-lying areas.
