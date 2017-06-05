Oman security: Royal Oman Police arrests 50 infiltrators, deports 88
Muscat: In collaboration with other military and security departments, the Royal Oman Police last week arrested 50 infiltrators of different nationalities in a number of wilayats for entering the Sultanate illegally. The ROP also deported 88 infiltrators after taking the necessary legal actions, in coordination with their respective embassies.
