Oman real estate contracts touch OMR252 million in May

The total value of sale contracts stood at OMR118,181,000 through 5,920 sale transactions at the level of the Sultanate's governorates while the fees collected hit more than OMR4 million. Photo-File The total value of sale contracts stood at OMR118,181,000 through 5,920 sale transactions at the level of the Sultanate's governorates while the fees collected hit more than OMR4 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.