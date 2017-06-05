Oman News Agency: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Egypt cut ties with Qatar
Muscat: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Egypt have announced the severing of diplomatic ties with Qatar earlier today, according to Oman's national news agency. The four countries have announced their plans to cut off all diplomatic relations, as well as close all land, sea and air ports with the state of Qatar, per the news agencies of these countries.
