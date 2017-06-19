Oman government wants your views on N...

Oman government wants your views on No Objection Certificate

11 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: A government unit has launched a public poll seeking opinions about the NOC from the public. The Implementation Support and Follow-Up Unit started an initiative to raise public awareness regarding the No Objection Certificates .

