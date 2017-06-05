Oman education: Indian school student...

Oman education: Indian school students excel in CBSE Class X examinations

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Students of Indian Schools in Oman have performed well in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class X examinations the results of which were out on Saturday. Out of 219 students who appeared for the Class X examinations from Indian School Ghubra, 88 students notched the highest CGPA of 10. More than 40 per cent of the students got a total score of 10. What is commendable is that more than 70 per cent of the total number of students who appeared for the exam got a CGPA of 9 and above.

Chicago, IL

