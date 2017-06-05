Oman economy: Riyada, Bank Muscat joi...

Oman economy: Riyada, Bank Muscat join hands to host Ramadan Souq

8 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate and the Public Authority for SME Development have joined hands to organise Al Wathbah Ramadan Souq, an exhibition showcasing products and services promoted by small and medium enterprises , at the bank's head office from 8th to 10th June. Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate and the Public Authority for SME Development have joined hands to organise Al Wathbah Ramadan Souq, an exhibition showcasing products and services promoted by small and medium enterprises , at the bank's head office from 8th to 10th June.

