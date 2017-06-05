Oman charity: Expat woman helps in Yemen relief efforts

Muscat: Inspired by Nasr Al Jadhamy's first trip to Yemen last February, many residents in Oman have came forward to donate goods to those suffering across the border when he announced his intentions to make another journey, this time with two truckloads of aid in tow. Coordinating these relief efforts among Oman's expat community was Jacinta Machado, an Indian who's been living in the Sultanate since 1990.

