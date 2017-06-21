Oman Air increases frequency to Doha, Cairo to ease travel woes due to Gulf crisis

DOHA: To ease pressure on local aviation market emerged from Gulf crisis, Oman Air has not only increased its frequency of flights from Muscat to Doha from three to four daily but also increased Muscat to Cairo flights from weekly eight flights to eleven. "There was a shortage of seats in market emerging from the current situation in the Gulf and many flights were disrupted and all this happened in the peak season when the demand is usually very high every year.

