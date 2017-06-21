Oman Air increases frequency to Doha, Cairo to ease travel woes due to Gulf crisis
DOHA: To ease pressure on local aviation market emerged from Gulf crisis, Oman Air has not only increased its frequency of flights from Muscat to Doha from three to four daily but also increased Muscat to Cairo flights from weekly eight flights to eleven. "There was a shortage of seats in market emerging from the current situation in the Gulf and many flights were disrupted and all this happened in the peak season when the demand is usually very high every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC