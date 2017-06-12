Oman Air Increases Flight Frequency t...

Oman Air Increases Flight Frequency to Qatar

Read more: Al Bawaba

Oman is also serving as an important stopover for Qatari citizens planning to go to Jeddah for the Umrah pilgrimage. Oman Air is increasing direct flights to Qatar to four times a day from Monday in a sign the carrier may be one of the few beneficiaries of the closing of air links between the Gulf state and its neighbours.

Chicago, IL

