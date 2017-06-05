OETC raises $500m from international ...

OETC raises $500m from international markets

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The bonds, which will expire in 2027, are a 10-year Reg S / 144A bond issued at a fixed interest rate of 5.196 per cent. - Supplied picture The bonds, which will expire in 2027, are a 10-year Reg S / 144A bond issued at a fixed interest rate of 5.196 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,518 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC