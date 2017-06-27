NOC should stay: Oman govt poll result

Muscat: A majority of Oman residents have shown their support for the No Objection Certificate regulation in two government unit polls posted last week. Voting has closed on the week long Arabic language poll that asked residents in Oman whether they agree, or disagree with removing the regulation.

Chicago, IL

