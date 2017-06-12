New Omani animation show Tawasel airs on Oman TV

Tawasel started airing on Saturday night, and features a cast of comedic Omani and non-Omani characters, tackling important issues that the Omani society grapples with in an entertaining manner. Photo-Supplied Tawasel started airing on Saturday night, and features a cast of comedic Omani and non-Omani characters, tackling important issues that the Omani society grapples with in an entertaining manner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.