Muscat e-Quran launch on Monday in Oman
Dr. Salim bin Hilal Al Kharousi, Adviser of Preaching and Guidance at the Office of the Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, said that the "Muscat e-Quran" is a unique precedent in terms of its electronic printing. Photo-ONA Dr. Salim bin Hilal Al Kharousi, Adviser of Preaching and Guidance at the Office of the Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, said that the "Muscat e-Quran" is a unique precedent in terms of its electronic printing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC