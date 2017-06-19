Move to facilitate seamless, convenient and fast clearance of goods in and out of Oman.
Muscat: Identity cards and resident cards will be linked to the Bayan system for residents who want to import and export goods, customs has announced. The Bayan system is an online single window/one-stop service from the Directorate General of Customs for seamless, convenient and fast clearance of goods in and out of Oman.
